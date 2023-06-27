Recent developments with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.28 cents.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $8.07, down -4.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.17 and dropped to $8.06 before settling in for the closing price of $8.46. Over the past 52 weeks, UMC has traded in a range of $5.36-$8.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 13.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.30%. With a float of $2.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.47 billion.

In an organization with 19426 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.00, operating margin of +35.50, and the pretax margin is +38.73.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +31.29 while generating a return on equity of 28.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.10% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.89 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) raw stochastic average was set at 35.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.51. However, in the short run, United Microelectronics Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.14. Second resistance stands at $8.21. The third major resistance level sits at $8.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.99. The third support level lies at $7.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.39 billion has total of 2,500,950K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,069 M in contrast with the sum of 2,912 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,783 M and last quarter income was 532,420 K.