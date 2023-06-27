ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 11,240 K

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.70, soaring 4.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.81 and dropped to $1.62 before settling in for the closing price of $1.68. Within the past 52 weeks, RSLS’s price has moved between $1.65 and $40.00.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 2.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 62.30%. With a float of $2.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 40 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.52, operating margin of -240.91, and the pretax margin is -414.54.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 438. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 103 shares at a rate of $4.25, taking the stock ownership to the 6,091 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 157 for $13.29, making the entire transaction worth $2,087. This insider now owns 6,194 shares in total.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$4.21) by $2.65. This company achieved a net margin of -411.16 while generating a return on equity of -185.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Trading Performance Indicators

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -67.65, a number that is poised to hit -1.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.83 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s (RSLS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 236.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4423, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.4238. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8333 in the near term. At $1.9167, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5367. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4533.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.83 million based on 2,942K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,240 K and income totals -46,210 K. The company made 2,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.