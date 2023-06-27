Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) is 35.76% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On June 26, 2023, Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) opened at $0.91, higher 9.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.13 and dropped to $0.91 before settling in for the closing price of $0.91. Price fluctuations for RGTI have ranged from $0.36 to $5.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -108.10% at the time writing. With a float of $114.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 144 employees.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rigetti Computing Inc. is 10.60%, while institutional ownership is 45.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 57,030. In this transaction Director of this company sold 40,447 shares at a rate of $1.41, taking the stock ownership to the 26,989 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Director sold 8,000 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $10,240. This insider now owns 67,436 shares in total.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -15.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) saw its 5-day average volume 4.79 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Rigetti Computing Inc.’s (RGTI) raw stochastic average was set at 49.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 174.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 155.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7426, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0896. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1135 in the near term. At $1.2317, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3335. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8935, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7917. The third support level lies at $0.6735 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Key Stats

There are currently 129,823K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 128.56 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,100 K according to its annual income of -71,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,200 K and its income totaled -23,350 K.