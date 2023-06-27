SES AI Corporation (SES)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Monday, SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) was 11.06% up from the previous session before settling in for the closing price of $1.99. A 52-week range for SES has been $1.33 – $6.42.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 48.30%. With a float of $212.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $313.42 million.

In an organization with 200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SES AI Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of SES AI Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 20,948. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 10,763 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 1,575,901 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER sold 50,000 for $1.91, making the entire transaction worth $95,250. This insider now owns 451,273 shares in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SES AI Corporation (SES) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.3 million. That was better than the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, SES AI Corporation’s (SES) raw stochastic average was set at 39.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7700, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4900. However, in the short run, SES AI Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.3100. Second resistance stands at $2.4100. The third major resistance level sits at $2.6100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.0100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8100. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.7100.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Key Stats

There are 350,005K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 840.13 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -50,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -16,230 K.