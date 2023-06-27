Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is 42.39% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

June 26, 2023, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) trading session started at the price of $3.72, that was 10.66% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.59 and dropped to $3.72 before settling in for the closing price of $3.66. A 52-week range for SOUN has been $0.93 – $4.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -80.90%. With a float of $156.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $205.08 million.

In an organization with 430 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.16, operating margin of -338.61, and the pretax margin is -361.35.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SoundHound AI Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 119,060. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 32,522 shares at a rate of $3.66, taking the stock ownership to the 850,379 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 16,188 for $3.66, making the entire transaction worth $59,263. This insider now owns 448,812 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -370.63 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 32.0 million. That was better than the volume of 13.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 72.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 169.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.49. However, in the short run, SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.52. Second resistance stands at $4.99. The third major resistance level sits at $5.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.25. The third support level lies at $2.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

There are 216,951K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 813.56 million. As of now, sales total 31,130 K while income totals -115,370 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,710 K while its last quarter net income were -26,370 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

-39.69% percent quarterly performance for Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.51, soaring 3.95% from the previous trading...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) performance over the last week is recorded -2.90%

Sana Meer -
On June 26, 2023, Bloomin' Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) opened at $25.66, lower -0.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) performance over the last week is recorded -2.66%

Zack King -
A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) stock priced at $90.25, down -0.94% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.