SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is 42.39% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

June 26, 2023, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) trading session started at the price of $3.72, that was 10.66% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.59 and dropped to $3.72 before settling in for the closing price of $3.66. A 52-week range for SOUN has been $0.93 – $4.97.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -80.90%. With a float of $156.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $205.08 million.

In an organization with 430 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.16, operating margin of -338.61, and the pretax margin is -361.35.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SoundHound AI Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 119,060. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 32,522 shares at a rate of $3.66, taking the stock ownership to the 850,379 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 16,188 for $3.66, making the entire transaction worth $59,263. This insider now owns 448,812 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -370.63 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 32.0 million. That was better than the volume of 13.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 72.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 169.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.49. However, in the short run, SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.52. Second resistance stands at $4.99. The third major resistance level sits at $5.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.25. The third support level lies at $2.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

There are 216,951K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 813.56 million. As of now, sales total 31,130 K while income totals -115,370 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,710 K while its last quarter net income were -26,370 K.