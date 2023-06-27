Spark Networks SE (LOV) is expecting -54.62% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $0.28, up 50.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5119 and dropped to $0.2521 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Over the past 52 weeks, LOV has traded in a range of $0.27-$3.85.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 17.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 35.40%. With a float of $24.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.25 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 271 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.93, operating margin of +5.82, and the pretax margin is -19.81.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Spark Networks SE is 5.55%, while institutional ownership is 38.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 130,048. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 210,501 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 4,520,702 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 200,000 for $0.64, making the entire transaction worth $128,300. This insider now owns 4,731,203 shares in total.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$6.58 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by -$6.9. This company achieved a net margin of -23.53 while generating a return on equity of -341.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Spark Networks SE’s (LOV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57

Technical Analysis of Spark Networks SE (LOV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.21 million, its volume of 2.86 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Spark Networks SE’s (LOV) raw stochastic average was set at 17.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 435.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 187.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8411, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1788. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5373 in the near term. At $0.6545, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7971. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2775, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1349. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0177.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.43 million has total of 2,625K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 187,760 K in contrast with the sum of -44,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 41,340 K and last quarter income was -4,360 K.