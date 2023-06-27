SPCE (Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.) dropped -4.61 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) stock priced at $4.54, down -4.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.56 and dropped to $4.13 before settling in for the closing price of $4.34. SPCE’s price has ranged from $2.98 to $8.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -33.00%. With a float of $223.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $278.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1166 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -462.46, operating margin of -21625.61, and the pretax margin is -21607.01.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 37.00%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.57 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -21632.87 while generating a return on equity of -72.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 523.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE)

Looking closely at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE), its last 5-days average volume was 61.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 13.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s (SPCE) raw stochastic average was set at 31.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 161.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.61. However, in the short run, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.42. Second resistance stands at $4.71. The third major resistance level sits at $4.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.56.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.26 billion, the company has a total of 282,586K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,310 K while annual income is -500,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 390 K while its latest quarter income was -159,390 K.