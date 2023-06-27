Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) average volume reaches $1.55M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

June 26, 2023, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) trading session started at the price of $156.41, that was -2.36% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $158.21 and dropped to $152.71 before settling in for the closing price of $157.49. A 52-week range for SPOT has been $69.29 – $160.80.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.70%. With a float of $140.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $193.56 million.

The firm has a total of 8359 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Spotify Technology S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Spotify Technology S.A. is 27.63%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.93) by -$0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 505.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Spotify Technology S.A., SPOT], we can find that recorded value of 1.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.96.

During the past 100 days, Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) raw stochastic average was set at 85.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $145.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $157.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $160.40. The third major resistance level sits at $162.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $151.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $149.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $146.09.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Key Stats

There are 190,200K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.15 billion. As of now, sales total 12,356 M while income totals -453,050 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,265 M while its last quarter net income were -241,520 K.