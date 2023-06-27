Search
Steve Mayer
Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 16.17% last month.

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) stock priced at $18.30, up 3.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.535 and dropped to $18.25 before settling in for the closing price of $18.20. NOVA’s price has ranged from $12.46 to $31.47 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 48.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.40%. With a float of $105.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.07 million.

In an organization with 1170 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.46, operating margin of -17.77, and the pretax margin is -22.66.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Sunnova Energy International Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 124.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 143,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $14.37, taking the stock ownership to the 83,689 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s See Remarks bought 600 for $15.58, making the entire transaction worth $9,348. This insider now owns 293,325 shares in total.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.7 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -28.98 while generating a return on equity of -13.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -14.00% during the next five years compared to -0.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.94 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s (NOVA) raw stochastic average was set at 73.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.85. However, in the short run, Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.44. Second resistance stands at $20.13. The third major resistance level sits at $20.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.56. The third support level lies at $16.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.21 billion, the company has a total of 116,290K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 557,690 K while annual income is -161,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 161,700 K while its latest quarter income was -81,080 K.

