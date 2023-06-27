T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 25.17 million

On Monday, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) declined -6.05% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.08. Price fluctuations for TTOO have ranged from $0.05 to $15.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 36.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.10% at the time writing. With a float of $22.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.89 million.

The firm has a total of 158 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of T2 Biosystems Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 115. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 239 shares at a rate of $0.48, taking the stock ownership to the 6,612 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 2,898 for $0.59, making the entire transaction worth $1,710. This insider now owns 17,329 shares in total.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.2) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [T2 Biosystems Inc., TTOO], we can find that recorded value of 50.37 million was better than the volume posted last year of 13.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s (TTOO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 156.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 173.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2106, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5133. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.0746. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.0778. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0801. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0691, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0668. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0636.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Key Stats

There are currently 24,888K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.74 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,310 K according to its annual income of -62,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,080 K and its income totaled -17,970 K.