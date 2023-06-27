Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) volume exceeds 2.03 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) surged 2.23% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $37.66. Price fluctuations for TPX have ranged from $20.50 to $44.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 12.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.30% at the time writing. With a float of $166.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12000 employees.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tempur Sealy International Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 105.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 2,693,685. In this transaction CEO, North America of this company sold 75,200 shares at a rate of $35.82, taking the stock ownership to the 145,229 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 18,682 for $40.01, making the entire transaction worth $747,405. This insider now owns 297,988 shares in total.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.51) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.50% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 305.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.7 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s (TPX) raw stochastic average was set at 37.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.85 in the near term. At $39.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.97.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Key Stats

There are currently 172,155K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,921 M according to its annual income of 455,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,208 M and its income totaled 85,300 K.