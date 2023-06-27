The Chemours Company (CC) posted a 0.74% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Monday, The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) surged 2.00% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $33.48. Price fluctuations for CC have ranged from $23.58 to $38.36 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 1.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.30% at the time writing. With a float of $146.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6600 employees.

The Chemours Company (CC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Chemours Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 265,300. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 7,661 shares at a rate of $34.63, taking the stock ownership to the 266,955 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s SVP Corp Communications & CBO sold 5,125 for $32.30, making the entire transaction worth $165,537. This insider now owns 13,890 shares in total.

The Chemours Company (CC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.47) by $0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.57% during the next five years compared to -2.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Chemours Company (CC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Chemours Company (CC)

Looking closely at The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, The Chemours Company’s (CC) raw stochastic average was set at 73.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.94. However, in the short run, The Chemours Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.66. Second resistance stands at $35.17. The third major resistance level sits at $35.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.26.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Key Stats

There are currently 149,156K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,794 M according to its annual income of 578,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,536 M and its income totaled 145,000 K.