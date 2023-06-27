Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 51,350 K

Company News

June 26, 2023, Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) trading session started at the price of $10.66, that was -4.38% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.75 and dropped to $10.24 before settling in for the closing price of $10.72. A 52-week range for TBPH has been $7.53 – $12.03.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 27.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 66.90%. With a float of $50.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 111 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.17, operating margin of -154.09, and the pretax margin is -180.76.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Theravance Biopharma Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 98.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 24,822. In this transaction SVP, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT of this company sold 2,322 shares at a rate of $10.69, taking the stock ownership to the 354,390 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s SVP, COMM & MEDICAL AFFAIRS sold 1,790 for $11.13, making the entire transaction worth $19,923. This insider now owns 352,833 shares in total.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.26) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -180.78 while generating a return on equity of -179.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.05 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s (TBPH) raw stochastic average was set at 35.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.59 in the near term. At $10.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.57.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) Key Stats

There are 57,797K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 584.76 million. As of now, sales total 51,350 K while income totals 872,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 10,420 K while its last quarter net income were -22,090 K.

