TXN (Texas Instruments Incorporated) climbed 0.64 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $168.49, soaring 0.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $170.98 and dropped to $168.02 before settling in for the closing price of $167.68. Within the past 52 weeks, TXN’s price has moved between $144.46 and $186.30.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 6.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.80%. With a float of $905.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $907.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 33000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.76, operating margin of +51.91, and the pretax margin is +50.09.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Texas Instruments Incorporated is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 212,003. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company sold 1,200 shares at a rate of $176.67, taking the stock ownership to the 30,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Director sold 3,068 for $181.69, making the entire transaction worth $557,425. This insider now owns 11,773 shares in total.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.78) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +43.48 while generating a return on equity of 62.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3689.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Looking closely at Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN), its last 5-days average volume was 4.92 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.72.

During the past 100 days, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) raw stochastic average was set at 33.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $170.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $170.77. However, in the short run, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $170.48. Second resistance stands at $172.21. The third major resistance level sits at $173.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $167.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $166.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $164.56.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 151.25 billion based on 907,654K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,028 M and income totals 8,749 M. The company made 4,379 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,708 M in sales during its previous quarter.