Under Armour Inc. (UA) soared 1.22 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On June 26, 2023, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) opened at $6.60, higher 1.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.75 and dropped to $6.60 before settling in for the closing price of $6.56. Price fluctuations for UA have ranged from $5.74 to $11.41 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $173.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.43 million.

In an organization with 7600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.39, operating margin of +4.08, and the pretax margin is +4.91.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 16.76%, while institutional ownership is 67.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 98,080,000. In this transaction Exec. Chair & Brand Chief of this company sold 16,000,000 shares at a rate of $6.13, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 69,823 for $9.32, making the entire transaction worth $650,689. This insider now owns 260,291 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.80% during the next five years compared to 3.12% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc. (UA). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.94 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.00. However, in the short run, Under Armour Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.73. Second resistance stands at $6.81. The third major resistance level sits at $6.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.43.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Key Stats

There are currently 444,596K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,904 M according to its annual income of 386,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,399 M and its income totaled 170,550 K.