UNH (UnitedHealth Group Incorporated) climbed 0.43 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $478.14, up 0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $481.31 and dropped to $473.00 before settling in for the closing price of $477.00. Over the past 52 weeks, UNH has traded in a range of $445.68-$558.10.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.10%. With a float of $929.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $933.00 million.

The firm has a total of 400000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 3,002,949. In this transaction CEO, UHG of this company sold 6,160 shares at a rate of $487.49, taking the stock ownership to the 86,564 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25, when Company’s EVP Chief People Officer sold 761 for $494.80, making the entire transaction worth $376,543. This insider now owns 9,293 shares in total.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $5.6) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +6.21 while generating a return on equity of 26.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.59% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (UNH) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.86, a number that is poised to hit 6.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 27.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, UNH], we can find that recorded value of 4.1 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.74.

During the past 100 days, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (UNH) raw stochastic average was set at 39.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $486.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $502.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $482.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $486.10. The third major resistance level sits at $490.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $474.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $469.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $465.96.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 443.88 billion has total of 931,032K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 324,162 M in contrast with the sum of 20,120 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 91,931 M and last quarter income was 5,611 M.