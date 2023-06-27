Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) volume exceeds 2.24 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 26, 2023, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) opened at $1.00, higher 1.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. Price fluctuations for URG have ranged from $0.82 to $1.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.70% at the time writing. With a float of $216.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $241.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -72405.26, operating margin of -104178.95, and the pretax margin is -90210.53.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ur-Energy Inc. is 1.63%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 31,367. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,500 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 63,366 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s Director sold 175,500 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $224,535. This insider now owns 63,366 shares in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -90210.53 while generating a return on equity of -25.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 42.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) saw its 5-day average volume 7.13 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) raw stochastic average was set at 36.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9615, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1185. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0533 in the near term. At $1.0767, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9767. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9533.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Key Stats

There are currently 264,727K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 273.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20 K according to its annual income of -17,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,450 K and its income totaled -710 K.