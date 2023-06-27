Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) is expecting -31.16% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 26, 2023, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) opened at $0.6288, higher 0.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.665 and dropped to $0.6052 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. Price fluctuations for VCSA have ranged from $0.58 to $5.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -237.50% at the time writing. With a float of $109.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7900 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.25, operating margin of -12.20, and the pretax margin is -27.87.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vacasa Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 30,500. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.61, taking the stock ownership to the 1,641,584 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 100,000 for $0.60, making the entire transaction worth $60,000. This insider now owns 1,691,584 shares in total.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.26) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -14.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -237.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vacasa Inc. (VCSA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.23 million, its volume of 4.22 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Vacasa Inc.’s (VCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7353, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6837. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6585 in the near term. At $0.6916, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7183. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5987, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5720. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5389.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Key Stats

There are currently 441,237K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 257.49 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,188 M according to its annual income of -177,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 256,850 K and its income totaled -23,790 K.

