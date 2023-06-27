Search
Zack King
Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 176,383 M

On Monday, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) surged 1.52% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $111.30. Price fluctuations for VLO have ranged from $96.93 to $150.39 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 13.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -25.10% at the time writing. With a float of $359.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $369.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9716 workers is very important to gauge.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Valero Energy Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 236,521. In this transaction EVP & CCO of this company sold 1,750 shares at a rate of $135.16, taking the stock ownership to the 165,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s COB & CEO sold 37,567 for $127.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,770,919. This insider now owns 569,786 shares in total.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $7.23) by $1.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 35.19, a number that is poised to hit 5.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

The latest stats from [Valero Energy Corporation, VLO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.97 million was inferior to 4.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.48.

During the past 100 days, Valero Energy Corporation’s (VLO) raw stochastic average was set at 23.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $113.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $114.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $115.46. The third major resistance level sits at $117.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $108.66.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Key Stats

There are currently 361,517K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 41.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 176,383 M according to its annual income of 11,528 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 36,439 M and its income totaled 3,067 M.

