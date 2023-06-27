Veru Inc. (VERU) 20 Days SMA touches -11.69%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) stock priced at $1.14, down -8.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.15 and dropped to $1.03 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. VERU’s price has ranged from $0.93 to $24.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -17.10%. With a float of $61.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.83 million.

The firm has a total of 233 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.55, operating margin of -211.47, and the pretax margin is -212.28.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Veru Inc. is 25.42%, while institutional ownership is 49.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 2,003,550. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $20.04, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.48 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -212.88 while generating a return on equity of -71.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Veru Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veru Inc. (VERU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Veru Inc., VERU], we can find that recorded value of 2.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Veru Inc.’s (VERU) raw stochastic average was set at 1.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1900, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.2864. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1100. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9500. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8700.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 95.08 million, the company has a total of 89,237K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 39,350 K while annual income is -83,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,590 K while its latest quarter income was -38,790 K.