ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) posted a -14.02% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $0.3792, up 5.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4004 and dropped to $0.3397 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Over the past 52 weeks, VRAY has traded in a range of $0.34-$4.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.20%. With a float of $176.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.31 million.

The firm has a total of 295 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.01, operating margin of -103.04, and the pretax margin is -105.01.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of ViewRay Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 173,460. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 42,000 shares at a rate of $4.13, taking the stock ownership to the 654,368 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $4.70, making the entire transaction worth $117,409. This insider now owns 192,790 shares in total.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -105.01 while generating a return on equity of -85.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 13.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ViewRay Inc.’s (VRAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ViewRay Inc., VRAY], we can find that recorded value of 4.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, ViewRay Inc.’s (VRAY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7761, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3098. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4204. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4407. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4811. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3597, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3193. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2990.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 85.37 million has total of 183,402K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 102,210 K in contrast with the sum of -107,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 22,530 K and last quarter income was -28,860 K.