Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) with a beta value of 0.65 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $20.30, down -11.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.31 and dropped to $17.87 before settling in for the closing price of $20.40. Over the past 52 weeks, VKTX has traded in a range of $2.53-$25.72.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -25.80%. With a float of $68.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.35 million.

The firm has a total of 22 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 6.24%, while institutional ownership is 35.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 1,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director sold 16,000 for $24.00, making the entire transaction worth $384,000. This insider now owns 47,965 shares in total.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -39.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.00% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s (VKTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Viking Therapeutics Inc., VKTX], we can find that recorded value of 5.1 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s (VKTX) raw stochastic average was set at 56.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.21. The third major resistance level sits at $22.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.80.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.78 billion has total of 99,582K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -68,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -19,530 K.