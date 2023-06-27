Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) average volume reaches $563.84K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) stock priced at $0.45, up 8.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4788 and dropped to $0.3867 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. VEDU’s price has ranged from $0.36 to $2.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -99.70%. With a float of $7.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.11 million.

The firm has a total of 48 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.66, operating margin of +19.64, and the pretax margin is +4.88.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. is 76.33%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +0.19 while generating a return on equity of 0.28.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -99.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., VEDU], we can find that recorded value of 0.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s (VEDU) raw stochastic average was set at 12.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 169.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 149.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5757, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7437. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4989. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5349. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5910. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4068, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3507. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3147.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.08 million, the company has a total of 39,250K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,250 K while annual income is 10 K.