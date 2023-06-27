Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) with a beta value of 0.56 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

June 26, 2023, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) trading session started at the price of $42.79, that was 0.89% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.56 and dropped to $42.42 before settling in for the closing price of $42.60. A 52-week range for WPM has been $28.62 – $52.76.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -11.60%. With a float of $450.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $452.37 million.

The firm has a total of 44 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.25) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 62.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., WPM], we can find that recorded value of 1.61 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s (WPM) raw stochastic average was set at 31.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $43.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $44.13. The third major resistance level sits at $44.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Key Stats

There are 452,835K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.42 billion. As of now, sales total 1,065 M while income totals 669,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 214,470 K while its last quarter net income were 111,390 K.