Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -26.03%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) kicked off on Monday, down -1.27% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. Over the past 52 weeks, WKHS has traded in a range of $0.79-$4.73.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -14.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 76.30%. With a float of $157.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.14 million.

In an organization with 331 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Workhorse Group Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 34.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 45,120. In this transaction VP, Business Development of this company bought 24,000 shares at a rate of $1.88, taking the stock ownership to the 67,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s VP, Business Development bought 1,000 for $1.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,900. This insider now owns 43,000 shares in total.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 16.27 million. That was better than the volume of 5.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9456, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8260. However, in the short run, Workhorse Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8240. Second resistance stands at $0.8566. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8731. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7749, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7584. The third support level lies at $0.7258 if the price breaches the second support level.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 156.22 million has total of 184,958K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,020 K in contrast with the sum of -117,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,690 K and last quarter income was -25,000 K.