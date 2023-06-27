Search
Shaun Noe
World Kinect Corporation (WKC) 20 Days SMA touches -14.54%: The odds favor the bear

Company News

June 26, 2023, World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) trading session started at the price of $21.29, that was -10.47% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.51 and dropped to $20.185 before settling in for the closing price of $22.63. A 52-week range for WKC has been $19.41 – $30.65.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 11.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 56.30%. With a float of $59.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5214 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.89, operating margin of +0.36, and the pretax margin is +0.25.

World Kinect Corporation (WKC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward World Kinect Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of World Kinect Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%.

World Kinect Corporation (WKC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.35) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +0.19 while generating a return on equity of 5.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 46.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what World Kinect Corporation (WKC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of World Kinect Corporation (WKC)

Looking closely at World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, World Kinect Corporation’s (WKC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.96.

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) Key Stats

There are 62,129K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.34 billion. As of now, sales total 59,043 M while income totals 114,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 12,482 M while its last quarter net income were 22,800 K.

