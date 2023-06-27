World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) last year’s performance of 77.01% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) stock priced at $100.85, up 4.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.71 and dropped to $100.825 before settling in for the closing price of $100.81. WWE’s price has ranged from $59.79 to $110.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 10.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.20%. With a float of $43.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.44 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 890 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.56, operating margin of +24.20, and the pretax margin is +20.47.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 121.55%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.14 while generating a return on equity of 43.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.40% during the next five years compared to 31.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.13 million, its volume of 0.54 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.59.

During the past 100 days, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (WWE) raw stochastic average was set at 83.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $107.00 in the near term. At $108.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $111.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $99.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $97.23.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.83 billion, the company has a total of 74,501K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,292 M while annual income is 195,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 297,550 K while its latest quarter income was 36,680 K.