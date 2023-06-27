ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is expecting 6.21% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

June 26, 2023, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) trading session started at the price of $23.83, that was 2.63% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.98 and dropped to $23.83 before settling in for the closing price of $23.99. A 52-week range for ZI has been $20.33 – $51.86.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -40.00%. With a float of $295.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $403.41 million.

The firm has a total of 3540 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.86, operating margin of +16.68, and the pretax margin is +17.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 794,733. In this transaction Pres, Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $26.49, taking the stock ownership to the 551,456 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,000,000 for $26.52, making the entire transaction worth $53,046,114. This insider now owns 10,288,001 shares in total.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.22) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.76 while generating a return on equity of 2.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.96% during the next five years compared to 51.34% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., ZI], we can find that recorded value of 8.41 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s (ZI) raw stochastic average was set at 40.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.63. The third major resistance level sits at $26.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.82.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Key Stats

There are 402,329K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.78 billion. As of now, sales total 1,098 M while income totals 63,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 300,700 K while its last quarter net income were 44,500 K.