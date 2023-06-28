$1.04M in average volume shows that Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) is heading in the right direction

On June 27, 2023, Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) opened at $85.66, higher 0.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.86 and dropped to $85.35 before settling in for the closing price of $85.95. Price fluctuations for LDOS have ranged from $76.58 to $110.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 7.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.70% at the time writing. With a float of $135.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 45000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Leidos Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 78.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 496,502. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 6,300 shares at a rate of $78.81, taking the stock ownership to the 6,300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director sold 2,618 for $78.71, making the entire transaction worth $206,061. This insider now owns 11,352 shares in total.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.59) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.55% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.87, a number that is poised to hit 1.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.98 million, its volume of 0.85 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, Leidos Holdings Inc.’s (LDOS) raw stochastic average was set at 38.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $87.08 in the near term. At $87.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $88.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $84.06.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Key Stats

There are currently 137,167K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,396 M according to its annual income of 693,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,699 M and its income totaled 164,000 K.