$1.39M in average volume shows that Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is heading in the right direction

On June 27, 2023, Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) opened at $146.47, higher 0.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $148.01 and dropped to $145.13 before settling in for the closing price of $145.71. Price fluctuations for EXR have ranged from $139.97 to $216.52 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.50% at the time writing. With a float of $82.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.51 million.

The firm has a total of 4781 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.65, operating margin of +53.93, and the pretax margin is +48.96.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Extra Space Storage Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 800,350. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $160.07, taking the stock ownership to the 15,144 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s EVP & COO sold 650 for $165.75, making the entire transaction worth $107,738. This insider now owns 6,405 shares in total.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.41) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +44.67 while generating a return on equity of 26.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.35, a number that is poised to hit 1.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Extra Space Storage Inc., EXR], we can find that recorded value of 1.0 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.49.

During the past 100 days, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (EXR) raw stochastic average was set at 19.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $148.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $157.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $148.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $149.64. The third major resistance level sits at $151.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $145.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $143.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $142.62.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Key Stats

There are currently 135,050K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,924 M according to its annual income of 860,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 503,050 K and its income totaled 196,300 K.