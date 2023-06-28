10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) volume exceeds 0.84 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) stock priced at $55.00, down -0.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.215 and dropped to $53.665 before settling in for the closing price of $54.84. TXG’s price has ranged from $23.81 to $59.56 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 48.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -176.30%. With a float of $90.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1243 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.75, operating margin of -31.71, and the pretax margin is -31.36.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of 10x Genomics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 116,328. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $58.16, taking the stock ownership to the 891,005 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $54.89, making the entire transaction worth $548,894. This insider now owns 333,736 shares in total.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.44 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -32.15 while generating a return on equity of -20.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -176.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 10x Genomics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

Looking closely at 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.07.

During the past 100 days, 10x Genomics Inc.’s (TXG) raw stochastic average was set at 71.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.22. However, in the short run, 10x Genomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.32. Second resistance stands at $56.04. The third major resistance level sits at $56.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $52.22.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.46 billion, the company has a total of 116,192K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 516,410 K while annual income is -166,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 134,290 K while its latest quarter income was -50,750 K.