11.14% volatility in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) last month: This is a red flag warning

June 27, 2023, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) trading session started at the price of $0.1354, that was 0.43% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.144 and dropped to $0.1354 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. A 52-week range for CRKN has been $0.05 – $1.25.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.00%. With a float of $40.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16 workers is very important to gauge.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is 22.95%, while institutional ownership is 20.80%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.28) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 331.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64

Technical Analysis of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

The latest stats from [Crown ElectroKinetics Corp., CRKN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.32 million was inferior to 7.67 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s (CRKN) raw stochastic average was set at 20.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 158.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1484, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2135. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1442. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1484. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1528. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1356, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1312. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1270.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Key Stats

There are 50,713K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.30 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -14,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 20 K while its last quarter net income were -2,300 K.