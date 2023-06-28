Search
Sana Meer
11.80% volatility in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) last month: This is a red flag warning

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) stock priced at $0.3122, up 4.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.34 and dropped to $0.3122 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. CBIO’s price has ranged from $0.19 to $0.50 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -4.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 90.90%. With a float of $27.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -29.47, operating margin of -3702.27, and the pretax margin is -994.21.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 25.00%.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1038.04 while generating a return on equity of -31.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)

The latest stats from [Catalyst Biosciences Inc., CBIO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.9 million was superior to 1.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s (CBIO) raw stochastic average was set at 44.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2377, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4292. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3405. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3541. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3683. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3127, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2985. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2849.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.57 million, the company has a total of 37,760K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 790 K while annual income is -8,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was 260 K.

