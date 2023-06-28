13.00% volatility in Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 27, 2023, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) opened at $1.21, higher 1.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.26 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. Price fluctuations for ARQQ have ranged from $0.70 to $10.67 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 121.60% at the time writing. With a float of $53.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 140 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.09, operating margin of -712.78, and the pretax margin is +902.32.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arqit Quantum Inc. is 60.20%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +902.32 while generating a return on equity of 291.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 121.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 84.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12 and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) saw its 5-day average volume 1.06 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Arqit Quantum Inc.’s (ARQQ) raw stochastic average was set at 15.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 156.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1936, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3536. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2600 in the near term. At $1.3000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1400. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1000.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Key Stats

There are currently 134,001K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 161.35 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,210 K according to its annual income of 65,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 50 K and its income totaled -267,660 K.