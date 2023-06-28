2.16% volatility in Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) last month: This is a red flag warning

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) on June 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $107.90, soaring 1.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $109.88 and dropped to $107.90 before settling in for the closing price of $107.47. Within the past 52 weeks, TXRH’s price has moved between $71.95 and $116.72.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 12.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.50%. With a float of $66.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 82000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.86, operating margin of +8.56, and the pretax margin is +8.00.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Texas Roadhouse Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 100.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 287,500. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $115.00, taking the stock ownership to the 94,824 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08, when Company’s Director sold 6,000 for $109.06, making the entire transaction worth $654,360. This insider now owns 51,050 shares in total.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.36) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +6.72 while generating a return on equity of 26.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.05% during the next five years compared to 17.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) Trading Performance Indicators

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) saw its 5-day average volume 2.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.49.

During the past 100 days, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s (TXRH) raw stochastic average was set at 57.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $110.17 in the near term. At $111.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $112.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $108.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $106.21.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.36 billion based on 67,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,015 M and income totals 269,820 K. The company made 1,174 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 86,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.