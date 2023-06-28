2.39% volatility in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 27, 2023, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) opened at $4.92, higher 1.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.00 and dropped to $4.88 before settling in for the closing price of $4.92. Price fluctuations for CHMI have ranged from $4.58 to $7.24 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -3.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 328.60% at the time writing. With a float of $20.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.66 million.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 17.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 28,764. In this transaction President of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $4.79, taking the stock ownership to the 21,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29, when Company’s President bought 1,500 for $5.13, making the entire transaction worth $7,693. This insider now owns 15,264 shares in total.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of 8.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 328.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.80% during the next five years compared to -31.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI)

The latest stats from [Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, CHMI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.49 million was superior to 0.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s (CHMI) raw stochastic average was set at 9.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.07. The third major resistance level sits at $5.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.78.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) Key Stats

There are currently 25,797K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 125.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,080 K according to its annual income of 21,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,370 K and its income totaled -32,050 K.