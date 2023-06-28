Search
Zack King
2.67% percent quarterly performance for Lear Corporation (LEA) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 27, 2023, Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) opened at $142.17, higher 1.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $142.78 and dropped to $138.24 before settling in for the closing price of $138.78. Price fluctuations for LEA have ranged from $114.67 to $158.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -11.60% at the time writing. With a float of $58.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.32 million.

The firm has a total of 168700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.54, operating margin of +3.68, and the pretax margin is +2.44.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lear Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 102.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 2,390,472. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 16,740 shares at a rate of $142.80, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Director sold 330 for $126.06, making the entire transaction worth $41,600. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.58) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +1.57 while generating a return on equity of 7.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.33% during the next five years compared to -20.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lear Corporation (LEA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.07, a number that is poised to hit 2.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lear Corporation (LEA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lear Corporation, LEA], we can find that recorded value of 0.75 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.73.

During the past 100 days, Lear Corporation’s (LEA) raw stochastic average was set at 70.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $130.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $142.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $145.08. The third major resistance level sits at $147.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $138.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $136.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $133.77.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Key Stats

There are currently 59,023K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,892 M according to its annual income of 327,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,846 M and its income totaled 143,600 K.

