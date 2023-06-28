2.69% volatility in Dynatrace Inc. (DT) last month: This is a red flag warning

June 27, 2023, Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) trading session started at the price of $50.46, that was 0.94% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.80 and dropped to $49.8801 before settling in for the closing price of $50.02. A 52-week range for DT has been $31.54 – $52.99.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 23.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 105.30%. With a float of $194.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $289.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4180 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.49, operating margin of +8.02, and the pretax margin is +7.77.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dynatrace Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Dynatrace Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 99.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 77,743. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $51.83, taking the stock ownership to the 94,180 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12, when Company’s Chief Customer Officer sold 77,720 for $51.26, making the entire transaction worth $3,983,750. This insider now owns 84,666 shares in total.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.22) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +9.32 while generating a return on equity of 7.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 105.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.17% during the next five years compared to 12.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dynatrace Inc. (DT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynatrace Inc. (DT)

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) saw its 5-day average volume 2.26 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Dynatrace Inc.’s (DT) raw stochastic average was set at 84.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $50.90 in the near term. At $51.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $51.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.06.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) Key Stats

There are 291,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.63 billion. As of now, sales total 1,159 M while income totals 107,960 K. Its latest quarter income was 314,480 K while its last quarter net income were 80,290 K.