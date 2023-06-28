Search
25.86% percent quarterly performance for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is not indicative of the underlying story

Company News

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) stock priced at $56.71, down -0.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.71 and dropped to $55.23 before settling in for the closing price of $56.23. CRSP’s price has ranged from $38.94 to $86.95 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -50.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -278.00%. With a float of $77.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 458 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11120.53, operating margin of -56190.40, and the pretax margin is -54298.83.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 1,621,894. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $64.88, taking the stock ownership to the 387,377 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 25,000 for $50.67, making the entire transaction worth $1,266,638. This insider now owns 387,377 shares in total.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.67 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -54271.70 while generating a return on equity of -30.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -278.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 13.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 43.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.72, a number that is poised to hit -2.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Looking closely at CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.0 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.84.

During the past 100 days, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s (CRSP) raw stochastic average was set at 46.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.89. However, in the short run, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.61. Second resistance stands at $57.40. The third major resistance level sits at $58.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.65.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.41 billion, the company has a total of 78,935K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,200 K while annual income is -650,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 100,000 K while its latest quarter income was -53,070 K.

