3.54% volatility in ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) last month: This is a red flag warning

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $86.63, up 9.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $94.4299 and dropped to $86.63 before settling in for the closing price of $86.13. Over the past 52 weeks, ARCB has traded in a range of $67.40-$104.87.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 13.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 46.60%. With a float of $23.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.29 million.

In an organization with 15700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.87, operating margin of +7.60, and the pretax margin is +7.38.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Trucking Industry. The insider ownership of ArcBest Corporation is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 613,013. In this transaction Pres, Asl Log, Chf Yld Off of this company sold 7,555 shares at a rate of $81.14, taking the stock ownership to the 26,615 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 25,000 for $88.77, making the entire transaction worth $2,219,250. This insider now owns 55,060 shares in total.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.97) by -$0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +5.60 while generating a return on equity of 28.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.50% during the next five years compared to 55.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ArcBest Corporation’s (ARCB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.74, a number that is poised to hit 2.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ArcBest Corporation (ARCB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.44 million. That was better than the volume of 0.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.26.

During the past 100 days, ArcBest Corporation’s (ARCB) raw stochastic average was set at 59.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.31. However, in the short run, ArcBest Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $96.76. Second resistance stands at $99.49. The third major resistance level sits at $104.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $81.16.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.24 billion has total of 23,953K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,324 M in contrast with the sum of 298,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,106 M and last quarter income was 71,280 K.