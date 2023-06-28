33.04% percent quarterly performance for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is not indicative of the underlying story

June 27, 2023, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) trading session started at the price of $20.82, that was 1.80% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.97 and dropped to $20.64 before settling in for the closing price of $20.58. A 52-week range for PHG has been $11.25 – $21.38.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 0.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -375.10%. With a float of $862.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $881.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 73712 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.62, operating margin of +1.17, and the pretax margin is -9.70.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -9.09 while generating a return on equity of -11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -375.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.90% during the next five years compared to -32.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.65

Technical Analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.63 million, its volume of 0.65 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) raw stochastic average was set at 83.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.07 in the near term. At $21.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.41.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Key Stats

There are 928,650K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.24 billion. As of now, sales total 18,783 M while income totals -1,694 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,470 M while its last quarter net income were -713,430 K.