Sana Meer
Sana Meer

5.52% volatility in Cerus Corporation (CERS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Analyst Insights

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $2.35, up 1.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.42 and dropped to $2.325 before settling in for the closing price of $2.36. Over the past 52 weeks, CERS has traded in a range of $1.76-$5.95.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 29.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 23.70%. With a float of $171.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.27 million.

In an organization with 309 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.20, operating margin of -37.24, and the pretax margin is -26.13.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Cerus Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 81.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 9,535. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $1.91, taking the stock ownership to the 118,808 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director bought 9,850 for $2.03, making the entire transaction worth $19,981. This insider now owns 83,420 shares in total.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -26.40 while generating a return on equity of -56.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cerus Corporation’s (CERS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.27 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Cerus Corporation’s (CERS) raw stochastic average was set at 37.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.12. However, in the short run, Cerus Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.44. Second resistance stands at $2.48. The third major resistance level sits at $2.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.25.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 438.46 million has total of 180,552K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 188,320 K in contrast with the sum of -42,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 38,480 K and last quarter income was -15,620 K.

Newsletter

 

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.73% last month.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) stock priced at $36.82, up 3.03% from the previous...
Read more

C3.ai Inc. (AI) last year’s performance of 74.99% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Shaun Noe -
C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $32.60, up 4.41% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,247 M

Sana Meer -
Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) on June 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.57, soaring 1.29% from the previous...
Read more

Subscribe

 

