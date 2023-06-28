$635.89K in average volume shows that Costamare Inc. (CMRE) is heading in the right direction

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) on June 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.15, soaring 1.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.415 and dropped to $9.12 before settling in for the closing price of $9.20. Within the past 52 weeks, CMRE’s price has moved between $7.71 and $12.63.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 22.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 29.80%. With a float of $52.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2860 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.93, operating margin of +47.98, and the pretax margin is +49.59.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Costamare Inc. is 77.90%, while institutional ownership is 22.60%.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.46) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +49.82 while generating a return on equity of 28.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costamare Inc. (CMRE)

Looking closely at Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Costamare Inc.’s (CMRE) raw stochastic average was set at 51.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.44. However, in the short run, Costamare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.48. Second resistance stands at $9.59. The third major resistance level sits at $9.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.89.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.13 billion based on 122,686K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,114 M and income totals 554,960 K. The company made 248,770 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 149,160 K in sales during its previous quarter.