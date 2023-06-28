$786.37K in average volume shows that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) is heading in the right direction

June 27, 2023, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) trading session started at the price of $38.63, that was -1.99% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.66 and dropped to $37.05 before settling in for the closing price of $38.50. A 52-week range for TSEM has been $37.60 – $47.98.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 3.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 74.80%. With a float of $109.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.96 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5613 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.80, operating margin of +18.01, and the pretax margin is +17.40.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tower Semiconductor Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is 19.60%, while institutional ownership is 59.10%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.47) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +15.77 while generating a return on equity of 15.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -2.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.66 million, its volume of 0.63 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (TSEM) raw stochastic average was set at 7.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.58 in the near term. At $39.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.36.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Key Stats

There are 109,285K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.16 billion. As of now, sales total 1,678 M while income totals 264,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 355,610 K while its last quarter net income were 71,400 K.