$793.08K in average volume shows that The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is heading in the right direction

June 27, 2023, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) trading session started at the price of $1.86, that was 1.61% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.90 and dropped to $1.8186 before settling in for the closing price of $1.86. A 52-week range for LEV has been $1.68 – $5.66.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 133.20%. With a float of $114.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1400 workers is very important to gauge.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Lion Electric Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 49.58%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 133.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

The latest stats from [The Lion Electric Company, LEV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.56 million was inferior to 0.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 17.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0728, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4166. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9205. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9509. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0019. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8391, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7881. The third support level lies at $1.7577 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

There are 223,713K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 429.50 million. As of now, sales total 139,910 K while income totals 17,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 54,700 K while its last quarter net income were -15,580 K.