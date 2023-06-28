A look at Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

June 27, 2023, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) trading session started at the price of $0.92, that was 2.19% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.97 and dropped to $0.91 before settling in for the closing price of $0.91. A 52-week range for AKBA has been $0.24 – $1.63.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 70.30%. With a float of $181.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.77 million.

The firm has a total of 204 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.45, operating margin of -21.59, and the pretax margin is -31.63.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 29.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 116,760. In this transaction SVP, Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 95,478 shares at a rate of $1.22, taking the stock ownership to the 574,037 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s SVP, Chief Legal Officer sold 63,186 for $1.22, making the entire transaction worth $77,270. This insider now owns 524,344 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -31.63 while generating a return on equity of -215.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Akebia Therapeutics Inc., AKBA], we can find that recorded value of 2.1 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 38.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0360, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6492. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9633. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8767. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8433.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

There are 185,928K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 179.54 million. As of now, sales total 292,600 K while income totals -92,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 40,130 K while its last quarter net income were -26,220 K.