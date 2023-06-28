A look at Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s (STRC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On June 27, 2023, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) opened at $0.3702, lower -7.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.405 and dropped to $0.3407 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Price fluctuations for STRC have ranged from $0.33 to $4.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -80.80% at the time writing. With a float of $78.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.83 million.

The firm has a total of 280 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.29, operating margin of -733.08, and the pretax margin is -1105.24.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 18.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 15,261. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 32,000 shares at a rate of $0.48, taking the stock ownership to the 958,807 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer bought 14,765 for $0.47, making the entire transaction worth $7,000. This insider now owns 336,458 shares in total.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1078.52 while generating a return on equity of -87.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, STRC], we can find that recorded value of 2.76 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s (STRC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 191.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3873, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9626. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3836. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4264. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4479. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3193, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2978. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2550.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Key Stats

There are currently 154,300K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 52.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,570 K according to its annual income of -157,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,300 K and its income totaled -21,480 K.