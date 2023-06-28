A major move is in the offing as Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) market cap hits 7.14 billion

On Tuesday, Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) was 11.42% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $26.36. A 52-week range for AMKR has been $14.89 – $31.38.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 11.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.90%. With a float of $101.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $245.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31300 employees.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Amkor Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Amkor Technology Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 71,226. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 2,700 shares at a rate of $26.38, taking the stock ownership to the 35,394 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s CFO sold 2,700 for $26.55, making the entire transaction worth $71,685. This insider now owns 35,394 shares in total.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.17) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.22% during the next five years compared to 27.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

Looking closely at Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Amkor Technology Inc.’s (AMKR) raw stochastic average was set at 81.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.30. However, in the short run, Amkor Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.51. Second resistance stands at $31.66. The third major resistance level sits at $33.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.17.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Key Stats

There are 245,600K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.14 billion. As of now, sales total 7,092 M while income totals 765,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,472 M while its last quarter net income were 45,350 K.