A major move is in the offing as Ares Management Corporation (ARES) market cap hits 27.97 billion

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) stock priced at $92.04, up 1.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $94.37 and dropped to $91.81 before settling in for the closing price of $91.71. ARES’s price has ranged from $54.98 to $95.42 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -57.30%. With a float of $132.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.98 million.

The firm has a total of 2550 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Ares Management Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 75.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 6,133,982. In this transaction Co-Founder, CEO and President of this company sold 64,480 shares at a rate of $95.13, taking the stock ownership to the 60,471 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Co-Founder, CEO and President sold 400 for $95.00, making the entire transaction worth $38,000. This insider now owns 124,951 shares in total.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.71 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.50% during the next five years compared to 7.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ares Management Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Management Corporation (ARES)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ares Management Corporation, ARES], we can find that recorded value of 0.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.11.

During the past 100 days, Ares Management Corporation’s (ARES) raw stochastic average was set at 90.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.40.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.97 billion, the company has a total of 302,411K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,055 M while annual income is 167,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 813,360 K while its latest quarter income was 94,040 K.