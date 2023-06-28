A major move is in the offing as Dana Incorporated (DAN) market cap hits 2.44 billion

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $16.11, up 2.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.415 and dropped to $15.82 before settling in for the closing price of $15.96. Over the past 52 weeks, DAN has traded in a range of $11.17-$19.30.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -225.10%. With a float of $142.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.90 million.

The firm has a total of 42800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.44, operating margin of +2.50, and the pretax margin is -0.31.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Dana Incorporated is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 624,904. In this transaction EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies of this company sold 35,205 shares at a rate of $17.75, taking the stock ownership to the 3,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 400,000 for $17.78, making the entire transaction worth $7,113,360. This insider now owns 354,728 shares in total.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -2.38 while generating a return on equity of -13.94.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -225.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 77.00% during the next five years compared to -23.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dana Incorporated’s (DAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dana Incorporated, DAN], we can find that recorded value of 1.78 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Dana Incorporated’s (DAN) raw stochastic average was set at 56.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.79. The third major resistance level sits at $17.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.39.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.44 billion has total of 144,330K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,156 M in contrast with the sum of -242,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,644 M and last quarter income was 28,000 K.